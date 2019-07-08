Fans troll Ben Askren’s wife on Instagram following KO loss to Jorge Masvidal

Fans took to social media to mock Ben Askren after his abrupt loss to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 239. However, some fans took it a step further by taking aim at “Funky’s” wife and family.

Askren ate a flying knee from his opponent, “Gamebred” Masvidal within five seconds of the first-round. Masvidal made sure to deliver two extra blows to Askren as he fell to the ground, securing his explosive victory. Both fans and fighters were in awe of such a decisive win.

Jorge Masvidal has always made it clear he does not like Ben Askren and has been basking in the glory of beating his rival. Repeated trash-talking between Askren and Masvidal made sure their matchup was one of the most anticipated fights of UFC 239 — perhaps even the most anticipated outright.

Many fans have added fuel to the fire and taken jabs at “Funky” on social media. Askren so far is taking the defeat well. That being said, it’s unlikely he’ll be ok with fans taking aim at his wife and family.

On Amy Askren’s Instagram account, fans commented with messages like:

“Is your husband still alive?”

“Is Ben still dead?”

The comments were posted on a picture of Askren’s wife with children (via @Am_NickHill).

Yes, I hate Ben Askren more than any of you but commenting sick messages on her wife's Instagram is something I wouldn't ever do. Who are these guys who let them watch fights? pic.twitter.com/3zgVEOS6vF — Lord Voldemort (@Am_NickHill) July 7, 2019

Even Masvidal has previously said he does not agree with commenting on family members, especially children when it comes to trash talk. Ben Askren has not yet responded to fans trolling his wife.

Whilst light-hearted trolling is part and parcel of post-fight antics, taking aim at family members might be taking it a step too far.

With his loss to Masvidal, the former ONE Championship and Bellator titleholder Ben Askren tasted defeat for the first time as a pro MMA fighter. He’s now 19-1 overall.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/8/2019.