Michael Bisping says Robert Whittaker will make Israel Adesanya ‘eat his words’

Michael Bisping thinks Israel Adesanya is due for his comeuppance.

UFC 243 will play host to a middleweight title unification bout. Champion Robert Whittaker will collide with interim title holder Adesanya on Oct. 5. A location for UFC 243 has not been announced.

“The Last Stylebender” has made it clear that he isn’t particularly fond of Whittaker. Adesanya has taken issue with “The Reaper” posting memes of him on social media. During the UFC summer press conference, the interim middleweight champion ripped Whittaker over his inactivity:

“The last 18 months it’s been crazy. Got signed last year February. Six fights in and I’m the champ, yeah I can’t say [the same] for him. He’s fought twice in the last maybe three years. I’ve been busy, so the last four months I took some time off. I relaxed, went on holiday. Hey, I wasn’t doing sh*t. He’s keeps talking sh*t about me the whole time and I’ve just been chilling minding my own business. So I can’t wait. I’m motivated and I’m inspired and I’m ready to go.”

Helen Yee caught up with Michael Bisping following “The Count’s” UFC Hall of Fame induction. When asked for a prediction for UFC 243’s headliner, Bisping was about as blunt as one would expect:

“You’re trying to get me to make a prediction and throw myself under a bus here. Cause Adesanya doesn’t like it when everyone’s not tickling his balls. But I gotta say, he’s talking sh*t to Whittaker, Whittaker’s gonna make him eat his words.”

Israel Adesanya has a perfect professional mixed martial arts record of 17-0. He’s gone 6-0 under the UFC banner. As for Whittaker, he’s riding a nine-fight winning streak. “The Reaper” has yet to officially have a middleweight title defense. While he defeated Yoel Romero in a rematch back in June 2018, “The Solider of God” missed weight so it was a non-title bout.

Do you agree with this prediction from Michael Bisping?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/8/2019.