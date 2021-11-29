Fabricio Werdum shares detailed prediction for Ciryl Gane vs Francis Ngannou title fight

UFC veteran Fabricio Werdum has given his thoughts on what will go down between Ciryl Gane and Francis Ngannou at UFC 270.

In January, we’ll finally see Ciryl Gane and Francis Ngannou collide with the undisputed UFC heavyweight title on the line. Ngannou is the reigning champion, but many believe Gane will pose a significant threat to his reign as the king of the division.

One man who knows a thing or two about being at the top of the mountain is Fabricio Werdum. In a recent interview, the PFL star gave his thoughts on how he believes Gane vs Ngannou could go down.

“It’s a very good matchup because both used to train together before,” Werdum said. “There was that one video that had came out of their sparring, and the Frenchman looked better. The champion Francis Ngannou is very good, obviously. He’s very strong, and he’s very impressive. I don’t find him to be a very complete fighter, but he’s the champion, so it’s hard to criticize him. I do believe he lacks on the ground. But maybe the Frenchman also lacks on the ground. We haven’t seen him, so it could be a fight on the feet.

“I think Gane can surprise Ngannou because they used to train together and Gane is very conscious, fights well and calm. Ngannou is calm, but he can be a bit emotional. He’s going to have to watch out. It’s going to be a very good fight, but I put my money on the Frenchman. I think so. He’s intelligent, calm, controls the fight, manages distance well. I don’t think he’ll knock out Ngannou, but I see him winning on points.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you agree with the prediction of Fabricio Werdum when it comes to Francis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!