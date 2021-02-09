Former Ultimate Fighter winner Elias Theodorou makes his return to the cage against fellow UFC veteran Matt Dwyer at Rise FC 6.

MMA journalist and Rise FC commentator James Lynch shared news of the bout, which is scheduled to take place at the Songhees Wellness Center on March 13 in Victoria, B.C. Both Theodorou and Dwyer are UFC veterans as well as fellow Canadians so this is the perfect fight for the MMA fans in British Columbia. It’s also a big opportunity for both men in their professional careers, as an impressive victory could land the winner of this matchup a deal with a bigger promotion.

A pair of UFC vets will be fighting in the main event of #RiseFC6 in Victoria, B.C. on March 13 as Elias Theodorou (@EliasTheodorou) faces Matt Dwyer (@MattDwyerMMA) in the middleweight division pic.twitter.com/gbzSGtUNTw — James Lynch (@LynchOnSports) February 9, 2021

Theodorou (17-3) won TUF Nations in 2014 and went on to achieve a fantastic UFC record of 9-3. Despite that winning record, the promotion released him following a decision loss to Derek Brunson in May 2019. Theodorou took some time off before returning to the cage at Ontario regional promotion PFC, where the Canadian knocked out fellow UFC veteran Hernani Perpetuo. Like many fighters on the regional scene, Theodorou had his 2020 season wiped out due to COVID-19. But now that shows are starting again, he returns to the cage against Dwyer.

Dwyer (11-7) fought four times in the Octagon between 2014 and 2016, going 1-3 overall with a KO win over William Macario but with losses to Randy Brown, Alan Jouban, and Albert Tumenov. He won three straight fights immediately after exiting the UFC but since then Dwyer has struggled with an 0-3 record over his last three fights. A British Columbia native, Dwyer looks to right the ship against Theodorou in this matchup between two of Canada’s best middleweight fighters.

Who do you think wins this fight at Rise FC 6 between Elias Theodorou and Matt Dwyer?