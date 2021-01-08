Eddie Alvarez reacts to the shocking arrest of UFC bantamweight Irwin Rivera

Former UFC champion Eddie Alvarez has reacted to the news that UFC bantamweight Irwin Rivera has been charged with attempted murder.

News broke yesterday that Rivera, who fought three times for the Ultimate Fighting Championship last year, had been arrested on attempted murder charges in Florida after allegedly attempting to kill his sisters due to a “higher power” telling him to do so.

The aforementioned Alvarez, who knew Rivera, had the following to say on the matter.

Something must of went terribly wrong or Irwin’s brain or mind needs to be checked because I know this man along with many teammates and coaches . He is All Love ❤️ I’m truly sad to see this and Praying for his Sisters and family 🙏🏼🙏🏼 This is not Irwin 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/aOKMJRdlWD — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) January 8, 2021

After the information had been released, the UFC put out the following statement on Rivera.

“UFC is aware of the recent incident involving Irwin Rivera and subsequently received information from his management that he has been exhibiting behavior consistent with mental health issues,” the statement read. “The allegations are extremely troubling and the organization is currently gathering additional information. The investigation is ongoing and any potential next steps including disciplinary action or medical attention will be determined upon the conclusion. Furthermore, UFC has informed Rivera’s management that he will not be offered a bout at this time.”

Irwin Rivera last fought in September when he lost via split decision to Andre Ewell, dropping his UFC record to 1-2 and his overall professional mixed martial arts record to 10-6.

Our thoughts go out to all of those who have been affected by this incident.