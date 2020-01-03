Dustin Poirier down for UFC 249 fight against Justin Gaethje or Nate Diaz

UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier says he wants to fight in the co-main event of UFC 249 against either Justin Gaethje or Nate Diaz.

Poirier is coming off of a stoppage loss to UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242 but a win over Gaethje or Diaz could see Poirier jump right back into title contention. The fact Nurmagomedov is defending his belt against Tony Ferguson on the same card would put Poirier on an identical timeline with the champion, not to mention provide some insurance in case of an injury to either headliner.

Responding to a fan on Twitter who asked Poirier what’s next for him, “The Diamond” said he is open to a rematch Gaethje at UFC 249.

Another fan on Twitter asked Poirier if he would fight Diaz at UFC 249 instead of Gaethje. Poirier said he’s down.

Ok im down for that too https://t.co/4FYU28cYgJ — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) January 3, 2020

It’s clear that Poirier is looking for a big fight and is hoping to get right back into title contention after getting dominated by the champ in his bid to capture the UFC lightweight belt last September. A fight against either Gaethje or Diaz would qualify.

Poirier already beat Gaethje in April 2018 by knockout so he has the confidence to go in there and beat him again despite Gaethje going on a three-fight win streak since they first fought. Gaethje has been knocking out all of his opponents and is having a very hard time securing an opponent, so perhaps he would be open to a rematch with Poirier.

As for Diaz, Poirier was supposed to fight him at UFC 230 in November 2018 but the fight never materialized due to injuries. With Diaz coming off of a TKO loss to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244, maybe it’s time we finally get to see the Poirier vs. Diaz fight.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/3/2020.