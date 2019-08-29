Dustin Poirier reveals two attributes that will carry him to win over Khabib Nurmagomedov

Dustin Poirier is ready to make history as the first man to beat UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

During an interview with The Mirror, ‘The Diamond’ Poirier discussed this huge opportunity.

“It means everything to me. How many times in our lives or in our careers do we have a chance to really do something great?” Poirier said.

“I’m traveling across the world in the biggest fight that I can get possible and going out there to do something that’s never been done… I have an opportunity for greatness, and I’m approaching it that way, and I’m very excited about all of this. I can’t wait honestly. I’m very anxious to get the fight week rolling”

Dustin Poirier went on to describe the two attributes that will be the secret to his success against the unbeaten Russian juggernaut.

“I think the biggest thing is consistency and self-belief, honestly,” he said. “Showing up every day, whether the day before was good or bad, staying true to the path of being the best fighter that I can push myself and evolve into. I think self-belief and consistency is what’s got me here.

“I’m going to go out there and do what hasn’t been done and put a loss on Khabib’s record for all the underdogs across the world.

“I’m going to show everyone that if you believe, if you work hard enough, if you’re focused enough, if you’re determined enough, in that 25 minutes you can be great, and that’s what I was just talking about.

“I have a real opportunity to be great with everyone watching, and do something that’s never been done, and I will not let this slip through my fingers.”

Dustin Poirier and Khabib Nurmagomedov battle on September 7 in the main event of UFC 242.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/29/2019.