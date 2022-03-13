Dustin Poirier Reacts To Colby Covington After “Cute” Callout Post-Fight At UFC 272

Dustin Poirier has some more words to share in response to Colby Covington’s callout.

Covington took care of business on March 5. In the UFC 272 headliner, Covington took on his former friend and training partner Jorge Masvidal. Covington had a couple of shaky moments but for the most part, his pressure and grappling were too much for “Gamebred” to handle.

Covington emerged victorious via unanimous decision.

During his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Covington took aim at Poirier, who is another former American Top Team teammate (via MMAMania).

“I just took care of Miami street trash, now it’s time to take care of Louisiana swamp trash. Where you at Dustin Poirier, you cuck. You said it’s on sight. Name the site, Dustin. Bring that jezebel of a wife and bring that little kid and I’ll see you soon. You’re next.”

Poirier was in attendance for UFC Vegas 50. “The Diamond” was interviewed by ESPN backstage and discussed Covington calling him out (h/t MMAJunkie).

“It’s cute. It’s all good. It is what it is. People want big fights. That’s a big fight. He wants big fights. Obviously, he’s not in line for the title fight. He lost twice to the champ, so he probably needs a few more wins. But I would think if you want to get back to that strap you have to fight welterweight contenders. I don’t know what I’m doing, if I’m going to welterweight, if I’m staying at 155. We’ll see. But it is what it is.”

Colby Covington is known for trying to make things personal. He even went as far as to accuse Poirier’s wife of sleeping with Conor McGregor.

Poirier has admitted that his beef with “Chaos” is personal. In fact, he’s even said he wouldn’t fight Covington unless it took place on the streets. Poirier says it’s “on sight” whenever he sees Covington.