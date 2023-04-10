Dustin Poirier provides update on his next UFC appearance: “It’s looking like the Gaethje fight”

Dustin Poirier is providing an update on his next UFC appearance.

‘The Diamond’ (29-7 MMA) has 4 wins in his last 5 fights. Poirier’s most recent victory came against Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) in November of 2022 at UFC 281.

Justin Gaethje (24-4 MMA) is hot off a majority decision victory over Rafael Fiziev (12-2 MMA) last month at UFC 286. Following the victory, ‘The Highlight’ called out Dustin Poirier for a re-match.

Gaethje, spoke to ‘TMZ’ saying:

“I think that’s the obvious choice, Dustin. He’s sitting at number two right now, I gave the new guys a chance and I proved that I am elite, and I need to fight elite fighters to fight for a belt. I think Dustin’s the obvious choice. I think the loser of Dariush and Oliveira is also an option, but outside of those two, I do not see an option.”

The 34-year-old Gaethje is has 2 wins and 2 losses in his last 4 fights in the Octagon.

Gaethje and Poirier first met back in April of 2018 where it was Poirier who defeated Gaethje via TKO in round 4.

Speaking on ‘ESPN MMA’, Poirier discussed a possible lightweight match-up with Justin Gaethje:

“It seems like the Gaethje fight makes the most sense. We’ll see, I think it could happen this summer. But I don’t have an answer for you, I don’t know what’s next, but it’s looking like the Gaethje fight. He’s calling for it. His people around him, I saw an interview, they said they don’t think I’m gonna take it. They’re some silly goose man.”

Would you like to see a Gaethje vs Poirier II? Who do you think would come out the victor?

