Dustin Poirier not interested in fighting Jorge Masvidal

UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier says he has no interest in fighting his teammate at American Top Team, top-ranked welterweight Jorge Masvidal.

Poirier and Masvidal have been teammates for years at ATT. Recently a rift has developed at the camp between Masvidal and Colby Covington. They were considered friends but have become enemies after Covington took shots at Masvidal in public.

Poirier has criticized Covington for the way he’s treated his teammates and doesn’t want to be like him. In a recent question-and-answer session with fans on his social media, Poirier was asked if he would ever fight Masvidal. He said no.

Check out what Poirier what on his Twitter.

Nah we ain't fighting https://t.co/tVvESLjZTT — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) December 1, 2019

“Nah we ain’t fighting”

It’s not surprising to say he wouldn’t fight Masvidal for a few different reasons. One, they are in two different weight classes. Poirier is currently fighting at 155lbs and previously fought at 145lbs. He has no experience fighting at 170lbs, where Masvidal is currently competing at. As for Masvidal, he used to fight at 155lbs but has found his calling since moving up to welterweight, where he’s become one of the best fighters in the world.

Two, Poirier has preached his friendship with his fellow fighters at ATT and will not fight them after the way Covington has gone about things. Considering the way Covington has been ostracized by members of his own camp, it’s obvious why Poirier wouldn’t pursue a matchup against Masvidal.

That being said, the fan who asked Poirier if he would take a Masvidal fight was right to suggest it would be an amazing fight between two highly-skilled strikers. That being said, sometimes there are some fights that just can’t happen, and this is one of them, and for very good reasons.

If Dustin Poirier and Jorge Masvidal did meet in a hypothetical match, who do you think would come out on top with their hand raised?