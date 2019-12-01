Dustin Poirier says Justin Gaethje has the best chance to beat Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier says that former opponent Justin Gaethje has the best chance of any current fighter at 155lbs to dethrone UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Poirier has been very active on his social media since his submission loss to Nurmagomedov back at UFC 242 in September. He has often been kind enough to take the time to interact with his fans and answer their questions about anything and everything involving the sport of mixed martial arts and the UFC.

On Saturday, a fan asked Poirier who he believes has the best chance to beat Nurmagomedov and take the UFC lightweight title. Showing respect to his former rival, Poirier said it was Gaethje. Here’s what Poirier said on his Twitter.

I think Gaethje does https://t.co/bW6NexYPs9 — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) December 1, 2019

Poirier, of course, fought Gaethje back in April 2018 and knocked him out in the fourth round in one of the best fights of the year. Since then, Gaethje has responded with back-to-back-to-back knockout wins over James Vick, Edson Barboza and, most recently, Donald Cerrone to jump back into the title picture at 155lbs.

Nurmagomedov is set to take on rival Tony Ferguson in the main event of a UFC pay-per-view next April in Brooklyn, New York. But after that fight happens, perhaps Gaeathje could be next in line to get a title shot. Should Nurmagomedov still be the man holding the belt, Gaethje would have a good chance to beat him as far as Poirier is concerned.

With Poirier and Gaethje both currently without an opponent, it’s possible the UFC could match them up once again. Even though Poirier won the first fight convincingly, it was still an amazing fight and the UFC matchmakers may consider running it back one more time considering both men need to stay active while Nurmagomedov and Ferguson take care of their business.

Do you agree with Dustin Poirier that Justin Gaethje has the best chance of any current lightweight to dethrone Khabib Nurmagomedov?