Dustin Poirier “learning a lot” during longest layoff of career, rules out Nate Diaz as next opponent

UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier says he has learned a lot during the longest layoff of his MMA career and admitted he won’t be fighting Nate Diaz.

Poirier hasn’t stepped foot into the Octagon since getting submitted by UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242 last September. “The Diamond” was set to fight Dan Hooker at UFC San Diego in two weeks from now, but that card was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Poirier has not had his fight with Hooker rescheduled and is currently in a holding pattern while awaiting his next opponent.

Taking to social media to answer fan questions as he does on the regular, Poirier admitted that he has taken the time off to learn a lot about himself and his game. A fan then asked Poirier if he’s still interested in fighting Diaz, who he was supposed to fight back at UFC 230, but Poirier said that he doesn’t see that fight happening anytime soon. Take a look at what Poirier wrote on his Twitter below.

Thanks man. Longest lay-off of my fight career. Learning a lot https://t.co/bxGxEMqvOT — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 3, 2020

Fan: I miss seeing you out there man! Can’t wait to see you enter the cage again!

Poirier: Thanks man. Longest lay-off of my fight career. Learning a lot

Nathan is retired https://t.co/cxo7ZbMziu — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 3, 2020

Fan: Is Diaz still even a possibility?

Poirier: Nathan is retired

Fans were hoping to see Poirier and Diaz clash back at UFC 230 in November 2018, but the fight fell through for various reasons. There have been numerous attempts by Poirier to get the fight with Diaz booked since then, but it hasn’t happened for whatever reason. Diaz was last seen losing via TKO to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 and although he hasn’t officially announced his retirement, he has been very quiet as of late, indicating that he probably doesn’t plan on fighting anytime soon. If Diaz does plan on making a return to the cage, though, look for Poirier to want that fight.

Who do you want to see Dustin Poirier fight next?