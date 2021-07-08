Conor McGregor plans to score a “devastating KO” against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 that leaves him “on a stretcher”

Conor McGregor has all the confidence in himself once again.

After McGregor suffered a second-round TKO loss to Dustin Poirier he said he can’t be written off yet and he would be back. Now that the trilogy is booked for UFC 264 on Saturday, the Irishman has taken shots at “The Diamond” and he says he views Poirier as a corpse.

“I don’t give a f**k about him, to be honest,” McGregor said to The Mac Life. “It’s just how I am, he’s a corpse, a dead body a blank face that’s going to get his ass whooped and took out on a stretcher.”

Entering his UFC 246 scrap, many have said this fight is do-or-die for McGregor. If he loses, he’d drop to 1-3 in his last four in the UFC, however, he doesn’t think that will happen. Instead, he’s confident he will get his hand raised as he says in January, 85 percent of the camp was for Manny Pacquiao, now he’s fully focused and confident he’ll not only beat Poirier but KO him.

“The only difference between the Nate Diaz fight and this fight is I’m throwing kill shots now,” McGregor said. “Every shot I’ve thrown in this camp is a kill shot, so you know, that’s it, I’m going to kill this name.”

Not only is McGregor eager to get back into the win column, but he’s ecstatic to be back in front of a full capacity crowd in Las Vegas. The goal for the Irishman is to put on a show for the fans that ends with a devastating KO.

“It’s so good to be back in Las Vegas, so good to be back in the United States of America. I was in Cali before I came here and I love this place so very much so,” McGregor concluded. “I’m very excited to come back, boost the economy here in Las Vegas once again, put on a show for the fans and score a devastating KO.”

