Donald Cerrone denies injury speculation before UFC 246

UFC welterweight star Donald Cerrone denied any sort of injury speculation heading into his fight this weekend at UFC 246 against Conor McGregor.

Cerrone meets McGregor in the main event of UFC 246, which takes place this Saturday, January 18 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The fight is scheduled for five rounds and will be contested at the welterweight limit of 170lbs.

This week the UFC released an episode of UFC Embedded which appeared to show Cerrone walking around with a limp. Speaking with the media ahead of the fight, Cerrone denied that he’s injured and explained why it appeared he was limping in the video.

Here’s what Cerrone told the media (h/t MMAjunkie.com).

“I knew that was going to come up. People are good. Put a little limp, what if I was walking with a drawl? Or maybe I stepped on a Lego? I got a kid now. No, I’m good. No, I’m fine. I just kicked a pad funny, it was just a funny nothing, you know,” Cerrone said.

Cerrone has always shown up to work and his pulling out of a fight seems absolutely unthinkable. If we are to believe Cerrone, he will be ready to go for Saturday night. That’s good news for fans, who are highly anticipating this matchup against McGregor in a battle between two of the biggest stars on the UFC roster.

Having said that, if he is injured, that will make an uphill climb even tougher. The sportsbooks are already labeling Cerrone as a huge underdog heading into the fight with McGregor, and this injury speculation won’t do him any favors in that regard. But if he is healthy and ready to go like he says he is, then UFC 246 will have a great main event.

Do you believe Donald Cerrone or do you think he’s hiding an injury?