Donald Cerrone denies feud with Conor McGregor, blames media for ‘digging for s**t’

As Donald Cerrone and Conor McGregor gear up for their UFC 246 welterweight clash, much has been made of an exchange they had at a press conference several years ago.

During this exchange, the pair argued about how McGregor, then a featherweight, would fair in the lightweight division. Ahead of the UFC 246 card, some members of the MMA community have pointed to this moment as the beginning of a longstanding beef.

Not so, says Cerrone.

“That’s just you media boys digging and shoveling for sh*t to bring up,” Cerrone told MMA Fighting. “That’s all that was. Conor hasn’t said anything bad about me so you’ve got to go get old sh*t out.”

As Cerrone suggests, McGregor has been very quiet in terms of pre-fight trash talk. In fact, McGregor has been quite complimentary of Cowboy, which is very unusual for the Irishman.

“I know Donald’s a good fighter,” McGregor said of Cerrone in an interview with The Mac Life. “[He has] great records. Most knockdowns, most head kicks, most fights, most rounds. He’s got a lot of UFC records under his belt.”

From the sounds of it, Cerrone expects things to stay cordial with McGregor, even with the recently announced UFC 246 pre-fight press conference around the corner. If the trash talk does start flying, Cerrone doubts it’ll get under skin, unless it’s a low blow. In that case, McGregor might be in trouble.

“He’s the best at it. He is the best,” Cerrone said of McGregor’s trash talk. “The thing is you’d really have to go low, talk about my grandma or my kid and then it would put it on another level. You understand what I’m saying? Then I’ll just come f*ck you up in the lobby type sh*t.

“I don’t think it’s ever going to go that way. He understands that. We’re fighting, he can talk about that all he wants but don’t low blow.”

What do you think of these comments from Donald Cerrone.

