Dominick Reyes responds to Jon Jones snub, ‘super fight’ talk

Dominick Reyes feels that he’s earned a crack at the UFC light heavyweight title. Unfortunately for him, the division’s reigning champion Jon Jones seems less than enthused about that possibility, and more interested in taking a “super fight” —potentially at heavyweight.

I should just wait for the winner of DC and Stipe? Let these light heavies figure out who’s going to present the best challenge https://t.co/PfTK5LxrJN — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) October 19, 2019

“I should just wait for the winner of DC and Stipe? Let these light heavies figure out who’s going to present the best challenge,” Jones wrote on Twitter recently.

Really not sure when I’ll be fighting next, feel like I have nothing to gain by beating Dominic. I’ve actually felt that way about my last two opponents. I want a super fight https://t.co/Z3QTEpu2yr — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) October 23, 2019

“Really not sure when I’ll be fighting next, feel like I have nothing to gain by beating Dominick,” Jones added in a follow-up Tweet, dismissing Reyes. “I’ve actually felt that way about my last two opponents. I want a super fight.”

Had a chip on my shoulder against Gus. Fighting Smith Santos Dominic??? I’m having a hard time even talking shit to this last dude. They all say the same lame shit.. I want a fight to be excited about — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) October 23, 2019

“Had a chip on my shoulder against [Gustafsson],” Jones concluded. “Fighting [Anthony] Smith, [Thiago] Santos, Dominick [Reyes]??? I’m having a hard time even talking shit to this last dude. They all say the same lame shit.. I want a fight to be excited about.”

Unsurprisingly, these comments did not go over especially well with Reyes. The undefeated contender responded to Jones’ snub on Twitter, first taking a page out of Tony Ferguson’s book.

Defend or vacate https://t.co/8V17DPvpEu — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) October 23, 2019

“Defend or vacate,” he wrote.

They got knocked out. https://t.co/xdXhHW2ZjC — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) October 23, 2019

“They got knocked out,” Reyes added when Jones asked where the big names in the light heavyweight division had disappeared to.

This guy over here with no motivation to be the best. #andnew https://t.co/FZpvQuPVuP — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) October 23, 2019

“This guy over here with no motivation to be the best,” Reyes concluded, ripping Jones for his apparent lack of motivation.

Dominick Reyes last fought on Friday, in the main event of UFC Boston, where he knocked out former middleweight champion Chris Weidman in the first round. Because Weidman was not ranked at light heavyweight, this win did not improve Reyes’ station in the UFC rankings. It did, however, solidify him as the top contender at light heavyweight. Let’s see if Jon Jones comes around to that idea.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/23/2019.