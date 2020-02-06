Dominick Reyes plans to exploit Jon Jones’ boxing at UFC 247

UFC 247 title challenger Dominick Reyes is aiming to exploit the boxing of UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones this Saturday in Houston, Texas.

Reyes is set to face off against Jones this weekend in the main event of UFC’s second PPV card of the year. It’s set to be an explosive showdown between two of the best light heavyweight fighters in the world, even though many fans and pundits aren’t giving Reyes much of a chance.

During his appearance on the UFC 247 athlete panel, though, Reyes made it clear that he’s got a plan for how he’s going to take the widely-regarded GOAT down a peg or two.

<noscript><iframe title="UFC 247 Athlete Panel: Dominick Reyes, Katlyn Chookagian, Ilir Latifi - MMA Fighting" width="696" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/uNKeH4ls-Do?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

“It’s no secret that Jon isn’t the best boxer in the UFC,” Reyes said (via MMA Junkie). “He’s a great kickboxer. He has great range. He uses his kicks very well but he’s not the best boxer. I intend to exploit that.”

“I think my boxing is probably the best in the division,” Reyes added. “With footwork and fearlessness, I’ll get in there and put these hands on him.”

It’s going to be an uphill climb for Reyes if he wants to dethrone the king of the light heavyweight division but as we’ve seen many times over the years, everyone faces adversity and struggles to overcome it at one point or another — regardless of how successful they may be.

Jon Jones has beaten some of the best fighters to ever step inside the Octagon, but his last few fights against Anthony Smith and Thiago Santos have raised some questions regarding his ability to keep going at this level. While a lot of people are talking about him facing either Stipe Miocic or Israel Adesanya in his next fight, many realize that it probably isn’t too smart to look past someone as dangerous as Dominick Reyes.

Do you think Dominick Reyes can exploit Jon Jones’ weaknesses and steal the title?

