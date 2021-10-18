Dominick Cruz still open to charity fight against Monster Energy’s Hans Molenkamp

Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz says that he is still open to a charity fight against Monster Energy’s Hans Molenkamp.

Following his win over Casey Kenney at UFC 259 earlier this year, Cruz challenged Molenkamp — a top executive at Monster Energy — to a charity fight. It’s been over six months since then and we haven’t heard much about their feud, so it appears as though the rift is over between the two. However, Cruz says he’s still open to fighting Molenkamp.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com’s The MMA Hour, Cruz admitted that he has interest in fighting Molenkamp, though he once again said that he has no issue with Monster itself.

“I’m still completely open to a charity fight with Hans Molenkamp,” Cruz said. “That’s there. I think Hans might be open to that, too. I don’t know. He might really want to punch me in the face by this point, who knows. But I have no beef with Monster.”

Once again, Cruz made it clear that he no issues with Monster the sponsor. His issue is with Molenkamp, and the only way he’ll ever solve it is to step into the ring or cage with him.

“This was never about Monster,” Cruz said. “It was about me and my relationship with one person, and I called him out on that night, because they asked me who I wanted to face next, and I told them the truth. You can’t get mad at a guy for telling the truth. My beef with Monster is nonexistent. There is no beef with Monster. Monster has supported athletes all over the world, and they’re supporting me still to this day, because me and Monster have always been cool — it was me and this person that needed to discuss things and have a clear-off and some communication, and we have.”

Do you want to see Dominick Cruz fight Hans Molenkamp for charity?