Jan Blachowicz destroys Corey Anderson after claiming he’s the world’s best light heavyweight

UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz destroyed Corey Anderson after he claimed that he’s the world’s best light heavyweight.

Blachowicz knocked out Anderson last February at UFC Rio Rancho in a title eliminator for former champion Jon Jones’ title. Following that fight, Jones gave up his belt and Blachowicz ended up fighting Dominick Reyes for the vacant title and won the belt with a TKO victory. Anderson, meanwhile, left the UFC to sign with Bellator and join the promotion’s 205lbs division. So far, Anderson has gone 3-0 in Bellator, and he is now one win away from winning the Bellator light heavyweight title and the $1 million for winning the Grand Prix. He has tons of confidence and believes he’s the best in the world now.

Blachowicz, however, disagrees. The UFC light heavyweight champion took to his social media on Monday to destroy Anderson following his suggestions he’s the best light heavyweight in the world. As far as Blachowicz goes, Anderson is fighting in the “second league” of MMA and he does not agree that Anderson is the better light heavyweight.

Hold up… So a guy who bolted from the UFC after I've slept him and almost made him retire, got a couple of wins in the 2nd league and claims he is the best? Maybe I've punched him to hard… No class in win or defeat Corey. There's levels to this. 🤦‍♂️ — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) October 18, 2021

Given that Blachowicz knocked out Anderson just last year, and he has only gotten better since then with the knockout win over Reyes and another win over Israel Adesanya, it does feel a bit premature for Anderson to call himself the world’s best light heavyweight. He’s definitely good, but Blachowicz’s head-to-head win likely puts him on the top of 205lbs. It is worth noting that Anderson does have a previous decision win over Blachowicz in the UFC from 2015, so perhaps a trilogy fight is needed one day between these two rivals.

