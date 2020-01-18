Dillon Danis says he feels ‘scared’ for Donald Cerrone at UFC 246

Dillon Danis believes UFC 246 will not be a good night inside the Octagon for Donald Cerrone.

Danis, who is Conor McGregor’s jiu-jitsu coach and training partner has said it has been a very good camp for the Irishman. Not only that, but he says McGregor has been in a good spot mentally, so he is scared for Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.

“The biggest thing I’ve seen from the last camp to this camp is just his headspace,” Dillon Danis said on UFC Embedded. “Like they say, a happy fighter is a scary fighter so I’m really excited to see him go out there. He’s always been a killer but now his mind is zen and in a perfect spot. I’m actually scared for Cerrone, to be honest.”

Conor McGregor is the betting favorite entering this fight but some think “Cowboy” may be able to pull off the upset. Yet, the Irishman is favored for a reason and Danis believes it will be proven on Saturday.

McGregor has said he will knockout Cerrone, which his coaches agreed. They also said this has been the Irishman’s best camp to date. This is also not the first time Dillon Danis has pumped up McGregor’s tires in the lead up to his return to the Octagon. Earlier he praised the “Notorious” jiu-jitsu game.

“Conor’s always been prepared, man,” Danis told The Schmo. “Conor’s been one of the best jiu-jitsu guys that I’ve ever rolled with, like MMA-wise since I started training with him. His jiu-jitsu is on another level, and it always has been.

“I think people just underestimate him for some reason, but if it does go to the ground, they’ll see,” Danis added. “They’ll see how good he is.”

Dillon Danis meanwhile, recently had to pull out of his Bellator 238 fight next Saturday due to an injury. He was seen at the UFC 246 weigh-ins with a cast around his leg and on crutches. The jiu-jitsu specialist is 2-0 as a pro with both his wins coming in Bellator. When he will make his return is unknown.

What do you make of Dillon Danis saying he is scared for Donald Cerrone at UFC 246? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/17/2020.