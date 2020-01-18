Conor McGregor says he’d like to fight Tony Ferguson because of their history

Conor McGregor has added Tony Ferguson to his list.

McGregor is set to make his highly-anticipated return to the Octagon in the main event of UFC 246 on Saturday. Should he win, he has made it clear he wants the rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov. But, he also says the likes of Jorge Masvidal and Justin Gaethje are possible options.

Well, now it appears “El Cucuy” is also on that list as he believes he should fight both Nurmagomedov and Ferguson.

“I think regardless of the result I think I should probably face both of these men [Nurmagomedov and Ferguson],” Conor McGregor said at media day. “I would like to face both of these men. I’d like to face Tony Ferguson. I’ve had a history with Tony, right? We managed Tony [at Paradigm]. He was well looked after. We had him one of the highest-paid non-champion in the game. There’s history with Tony. So, I’d like a bout with Tony at some stage.”

Although Conor McGregor wants the Tony Ferguson fight, his focus is on Nurmagomedov. He believes the rematch should happen and wants it to happen in Russia. Even UFC president, Dana White has shown interest in that fight.

But, McGregor also says Ferguson is in his crosshairs as well.

Tony Ferguson is set to challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title at UFC 249 in April. He is entering the bout on an incredible 13-fight winning streak including being the former interim champion after beating Kevin Lee. During his winning streak, he has notable wins over Anthony Pettis, Donald Cerrone, Rafael dos Anjos and Edson Barboza.

Regardless, Conor McGregor needs to win on Saturday if he wants to fight either Khabib Nurmagomedov or Tony Ferguson for the belt.

