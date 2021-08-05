Derrick Lewis reveals he once had his car repossessed by boxing legend George Foreman

Old footage has emerged of Derrick Lewis telling a funny story about heavyweight boxing legend George Foreman.

Back in the day Lewis dabbled in the world of boxing after being scouted by Foreman and his team. They were initially looking for someone to fight one of Foreman’s sons but after realising just how dangerous “The Black Beast” was, George opted to train Derrick and even gifted him a car.

In an old interview with Rich Eisen, Lewis spoke about how it all went down.

“I told him, ‘No I don’t think boxing is going to be for me.’ By this time they had already given me a car. They were about to put me up in an apartment across from the gym I was training at in downtown Houston. I told them, ‘Nah, I don’t want to do boxing. I’m going to stick to MMA’ because I felt like MMA was easier than boxing. So they took the car away from me,” Derrick Lewis said. “It was a Buick anyway.”

“I drive a couple of cars. A Mercedes GTS and I’m waiting on my [Lamborghini] Huracan to get delivered next week,” Lewis shared. “I still need to stay low-key because my wife really doesn’t like me being lavish.

“She thinks the chicken heads are going to come out of the woodwork — true story,” he continued. “The scalawags come out with their little short dresses and all that. Trying to come up to me with the Ronda Rousey lookalike mask and wig and everything trying to holler at me.”

Quotes courtesy of MMA Mania

