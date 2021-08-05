Sean Strickland issues scathing response to Luke Rockhold: “You seem like the kind of p*ssy that runs his f*cking mouth”

Sean Strickland has hit out at Luke Rockhold after news broke of their potential match-up later this year.

Strickland, who is coming off the back of a dominant win over Uriah Hall last weekend, seems to be more than ready to step up to the next level in the middleweight division. Some would’ve preferred to see him get an opponent in the top five, but instead, he’ll lock horns with a former 185-pound champion in the form of Luke Rockhold.

After Rockhold opted to call Strickland a “f*cking nobody*, Sean was quick to reply with a stating message over Instagram.

“All these things might be true,” Strickland said in a selfie video. “But I’ll tell you one thing. Me and you might never fight. I don’t care about fighting in the cage for ego reasons. I like to get paid at something I enjoy. But I’ll tell you f*cking one thing. You just can’t live in a radius of me and run your f*cking mouth and not expect for me to hit you in the face.”

Sean Strickland continued:

“We don’t need to fight. That’s fine. But I’m going to run into you at RVCA. I’m going to see you in the parking lot, and I’m going to walk up to you and smack you in the f*cking face. And you seem like the kind of p*ssy that runs his f*cking mouth and gets hit and then calls the cops. But you’re such a smug, cocky motherf*cker … I would probably take a misdemeanor charge just to smack you and watch your f*cking head bounce off the ground. So again, we don’t gotta fight. But don’t run your f*cking mouth, because I’m going to see you again, and I’m going to smack you in the f*cking face.”

Quotes courtesy of MMA Fighting

