Derrick Lewis explains why he KO’d boxer in viral video

UFC heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis recently made headlines for beating the hell out of a trash-talking boxer in their gym. The incident was filmed, and immediately went viral inside the MMA bubble.

See it below:

When a boxers said he will knock me out because I’m a mma fighter pic.twitter.com/EjSeudMeQM — Derrick Lewis (@Thebeast_ufc) December 19, 2019

Speaking on UFC Unfiltered recently, Derrick Lewis explained how ended up in the ring with this boxer, and why he decided to gun for the knockout.

Lewis claims the boxer had been working at the gym for a few weeks, “running his mouth, wanting to fight and spar everyone, and just being disrespectful.”

The two eventually crossed paths, at which point things got heated. Here’s how Lewis recounts their meeting (via MMA Fighting):

Boxer: Who’s this right here?

Coach: That’s “The Black Beast” right there.

Boxer: Man, I think I can knock him out.

Lewis: Oh yeah? Alright. Well, get this man some gloves.

Suffice it to say that Lewis did not hold back once the gloves were on.

”In less than a minute, I tried to murder his ass,” he explained.

Derrick Lewis is currently gearing up for a fight with long-time light heavyweight contender Ilir Latifi, who is moving up to heavyweight for the first time in the UFC. The pair will meet at UFC 247 on February 8 in Houston, Texas.

While Lewis will be the much larger man in the cage against Latifi, he is complimentary of his foe’s athleticism and wrestling.

”He’s probably going to be the smallest heavyweight I’ve fought in a long time,” Lewis said of Latifi. “But he’s a very explosive guy. He’s a great wrestler, so I’ve still got to be prepared for anywhere the fight goes.”

What do you think of these comments from Derrick Lewis? Do you think he was right to put this trash-talking boxer in his place?

