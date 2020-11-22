Dana White reacts to Deiveson Figeuiredo’s win at UFC 255, plans to have the champ fight again next month

Dana White was thoroughly impressed by Deiveson Figeuiredo’s first round submission victory over Alex Perez in the main event of UFC 255.

Figueiredo (20-1 MMA) had captured the promotions vacant flyweight title this past July on Fight Island when he scored a first round submission victory over Joseph Benavidez.

This evening in Las Vegas, Deiveson picked up his first career title defense when he submitted Perez with a guillotine choke just 117-seconds into the opening round.

The sensational finish served as Figueiredo’s fourth in a row and left UFC President Dana White praising the champion.

“He’s a scary little dude!” White said at tonight’s UFC 255 post-fight press conference.

When asked what would be next for Deiveson Figueiredo, UFC President Dana White revealed the champion will be remaining in the United States so that he can compete again next month.

According to White, the UFC has Figueirdo pegged to defend his flyweight title against fellow UFC 255 winner and top division contender Brandon Moreno in December.

Dana says Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno will happen in Dec. Figueiredo is not returning to Brazil #UFC255 — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) November 22, 2020

The Mexican standout, Moreno, defeated Brandon Royval via first round TKO in tonight’s featured preliminary bout.

Dana White did not confirm if the Deiveson Figeuiredo vs. Brandon Moreno flyweight title fight would occur at next month’s UFC 256 pay-per-view slated for December 12.

Who do you think will emerge victorious when Figeuiredo and Moreno square off next month for the promotions flyweight title? Share your predictions in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com November 21, 2020