Valentina Shevchenko releases statement after victory over Jennifer Maia at UFC 255

UFC women’s flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko released a statement after her victory over Jennifer Maia in the co-main event of UFC 255.

Though it was far from her best performance inside the Octagon, Shevchenko was able to get the job done and earn a unanimous decision over Maia at UFC 255. Aside from a tough second round where the champ was taken down and controlled on the ground, it was mostly smooth sailing for Shevchenko. She improved to a perfect 6-0 in the women’s flyweight division following the decision victory over Maia on Saturday night’s card.

Following UFC 255, Shevchenko took to her social media to release a statement following the Maia win. Check out what Shevchenko wrote on her Instagram about her win below.

The best filling ever! Me and my sister fighting on the same card and winning! #UFC255

Valentina Shevchenko and her sister Antonina Shevchenko became the first sisters to ever win a fight on the same card in UFC history. The older sister Antonina defeated Ariane Lipski via second-round TKO in a “Performance of the Night”-winning performance. Though her younger sister Valentina wasn’t able to get the finish, the fact both women were able to get their hands raised over tough and durable opponents was impressive to watch.

As for what’s next for Valentina Shevchenko after beating Maia, it’s hard to say. There are some other contenders at 125lbs such as Jessica Andrade and Lauren Murphy who are waiting for a title shot, but this week UFC president Dana White said that both a trilogy fight against Amanda Nunes or a superfight against Weili Zhang are possibilities. Look for the UFC to give the Shevchenko sisters some time off and try to book them next spring.

