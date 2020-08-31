Deiveson Figueiredo vows to punish Cody Garbrandt for “cutting the line” at flyweight

UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo plans to put a hurting on Cody Garbrandt for skipping the line in the division.

Garbrandt, the former UFC bantamweight champion, will challenge Figueiredo for the flyweight title in the main event of UFC 255 on November 21. The bout will mark Garbrandt’s debut in the flyweight division, and many fans and pundits feel that he hasn’t earned the opportunity to fight for gold in the weight class yet.

Figueiredo shares that opinion.

“I didn’t think it was right for [Cody] to cut the line, but the UFC calls the shots,” Figueiredo told AG Fight (via MMA Mania). “We work for them and we have to accept whoever they want us to fight so we can put on a show for the fans. There was a negotiation between them and my manager, Wallid Ismail. He talked to the UFC so I could have a bigger purse against Garbrandt. We got a proper figure. Now I’m training hard to show you should not cut the line to get to the belt at flyweight.”

When he steps into the cage with Garbrandt, Figueiredo believes he’ll be able to capitalize on his foe’s weaknesses to earn the W.

“His chin, his head,” Figueiredo said, highlighting his his targets. “Those are fragile spots. I’ve seen him take shots and get rocked. Those are two weak spots to exploit. If he comes at me, you better believe there’ll be a bonus coming. It’s going to be an insane fight. I don’t walk back. I feel more well-rounded. He has boxing and wrestling. I have my boxing, my marajoara fighting and jiu-jitsu to submit him if he makes a mistake.”

While Figueiredo doesn’t believe Garbrandt has earned a title shot in the flyweight division, he has his own plans to move up to bantamweight and fight for a second title in the future. The priority, though, is continuing to defend his flyweight title.

“I really want to be able to go up to get the belt,” he said. “I think that beating [Garbrandt], doing another three, four flyweight fights, we will ask for a fight up a weight class. A super fight. I want to go up, but without abandoning my division. I want to stay in it, defend my title and be a dominant champion in the flyweight division.”

Who do you think will come out on top when Deiveson Figueiredo takes on Cody Garbrandt this November?