UFC 255 Results: Deiveson Figueiredo submits Alex Perez (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 255 event is headlined by a flyweight title fight between reigning champ Deiveson Figueiredo and challenger Alex Perez.

Figueiredo (19-1 MMA) captured the promotions vacant flyweight title this past July on Fight Island when he scored a first-round submission victory over Joseph Benavidez.

The Brazilian champion will enter tonight’s UFC 255 main event on four-fight win streak, which includes three stoppage victories.

Meanwhile, Alex Perez (24-5 MMA) will enter tonight’s event headliner on a three-fight win streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Jussier Formiga at UFC 250. The American has gone 11-1 over his past twelve fights overall, with his lone loss in that time coming to Joesph Benavidez by way of TKO.

Round one of the UFC 255 main event begins and Alex Perez comes out swinging with a kick. Deiveson Figueiredo avoids and circles to his left. He throws a high kick which is blocked. Perez comes forward and just misses with a left hand. Figueiredo with a nasty low kick. Perez lands a right hand. Another chopping low kick from Deiveson Figueiredo. Perez looks for a right hand. Deiveson rolls for a leg lock. He transitions to a guillotine choke and it is deep. He tightens his grip and this one is all over! WOW!

Official UFC 255 Result: Deiveson Figueiredo def. Alex Perez via submission at 1:21 of Round 1

Who would you like to see Deiveson Figueiredo fight next following his submission victory over Alex Perez this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com November 21, 2020