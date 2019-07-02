Colby Covington says Donald Trump’s sons will attend his next fight

Colby Covington is a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, and actually got some face time in with the man in 2018, shortly after he defeated Rafael dos Anjos to win the interim welterweight title.

Since his meeting with Donald Trump, Covington has also met the President’s sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, who he visited at Trump Tower.

In fact, Covington says it’s possible Eric and Donald Jr. will be at his next fight, which will pit him against former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler in Newark, New Jersey on August 3.

“I was over at the Trump Tower when I went and visited the troops for three weeks. So, I had a good meeting with them up at Trump Tower,” Colby Covington said on the latest episode of BJPenn.com Radio. “They said they would be at my next fight. So I’m excited, man, having Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, the first family there. It’s going to be an incredible experience. The atmosphere is going to be electric and you know, we’re going to put on a show for ESPN. They’re going to be very excited. They’re going to get more than their money’s worth.”

With Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump in the building, Colby Covington has some extra motivation to perform in Newark. While he’s been surprisingly complimentary of his foe Robbie Lawler, he’s confident he’ll get the job done.

“All I do is win, man,” he said. “I’m undefeated, undisputed, I’m the best fighter that’s ever walked in the UFC welterweight division. So you know, they can expect to see what I always do, and that’s win. Some people are addicted to drugs. Some people are addicted to alcohol, some people are addicted to sex and cheating on their taxes. I’m addicted to winning, just like our President Trump. So that’s what we’re going to do on August 3. We’re going to go out there and win. And that’s why I’m the great American winning machine.”

Do you think Colby Covington can pull of a win in front of Donald Trump’s sons?

