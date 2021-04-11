Darren Till sends sincere offer to Mike Perry: “I would more than be willing to accommodate him and his family”

Darren Till has extended an offer to Mike Perry, this after ‘Platinum’ suffered his fourth loss in his past five fights at UFC Vegas 23.

Perry (14-8 MMA) squared off with Daniel Rodriguez in the opening bout of today’s main card from Las Vegas. While the Florida native once again showcased his toughness, he proved no match for the striking of ‘D-Rod’.

The setback marked Perry’s second in a row and fourth in his past five fights overall. Adding salt to the wound, ‘Platinum’ appeared to suffer another broken nose in the loss.

Darren Till, who was slated to headline today’s event opposite Marvin Vettori until an injury forced him off the card, weighed in on Mike Perry’s recent setback on Twitter.

Although the Liverpool native has had his differences with ‘Platinum’ in the past, he showed nothing but respect for Perry this afternoon. ‘The Gorilla’ extended the following advice and offer to Perry.

true master of all the arts.

& as humble and deadly as they come!!

If Perry fancies coming here for a few months I would more than be willing to accommodate him and his family and I’m sure my team would feel the same way

Hope whatever he chooses in life he puts him & family 1st x — D (@darrentill2) April 11, 2021

“Got so much time & respect for Perry But here is the main important factor for me No team, NO FOUNDATIONS!!! You need a good solid team around you, who are willing to go to great lengths with you. And then your coach, I am lucky enough to not just have a coach but as I believe a true master of all the arts. & as humble and deadly as they come!!”

Darren Till continued:

“If Perry fancies coming here for a few months I would more than be willing to accommodate him and his family and I’m sure my team would feel the same way Hope whatever he chooses in life he puts him & family 1st.”

It will be interesting to see if and how Mike Perry decides to respond to Till’s invitation.

