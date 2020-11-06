Ian Heinisch calls for Khamzat Chimaev fight: “If he wants to test himself against a middleweight, I’m a top-15 guy”

Ian Heinisch is hoping to fight Khamzat Chimaev the next time the Swede fights at middleweight.

Before Chimaev was booked to fight Leon Edwards at welterweight, he said he was having a tough time getting an opponent. However, Heinisch says that is not true as he and Neil Magny made it clear they wanted that fight.

“What has been upsetting is Khamzat is saying no one wants to fight him. I know I have a fight on the books but double-book me,” Heinisch said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “All these rules are being bent with COVID, and Neil Magny and I were calling him out. If he wants it at 185, I’m right here. I’m a ranked opponent and I’m ready to fight whenever.”

Ian Heinisch is set to fight Brendan Allen this Saturday on the main card of UFC Vegas 13. It is a very intriguing matchup and should Heinisch win, a scrap against Chimaev could be in the picture.

Heinisch also is believing the hype as he knows Chimaev appears to be the real deal but isn’t forgetting, he too, knocked out Meerschaert in the first round just months before Chimaev did.

“He knocked out Meerschaert like a minute faster than me. Khamzat is good man, he is tough and has the right mentality, and is a game opponent. I think it would be a fun matchup,” Heinisch said. “I will meet in the middle and we are going to fight for real. If he wants to test himself against a middleweight, I’m a top-15 guy and I’ll make myself available. I’ll be ready if they call me and say I will fight him tomorrow. I just want people to know, if Khamzat wants to fight, I would love to accept the challenge.”

Whether or not Ian Heinisch will get the Khamzat Chimaev matchup is to be seen.

Would you like to see Ian Heinisch fight Khamzat Chimaev?