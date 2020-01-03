Darren Till makes prediction for Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone

UFC middleweight contender Darren Till, like most of the MMA community, is very excited for the upcoming welterweight showdown between Conor McGregor and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

Till, who holds a knockout win over Cerrone and has previously called for a fight with McGregor, weighed in on the matchup on Twitter. He encouraged Cerrone and his team not to sleep on McGregor — having heard Cerrone’s coach claim that McGregor has nothing more to offer than a good left hand — and went on to predict McGregor will win early.

“I can not f**king wait for Conor X Cowboy next week,” Till wrote. “Feels like the old Conor is back. Both are right up for this. Cowboy’s camp have more to be concerned with than just Conor’s left hand though. As a southpaw it’s not the left hand. It’s the set ups from the left hand, the spinning kicks, the faints, angles, etc… It all draws you onto that left hand. Also that’s just not what he brings! You don’t beat who he beat by just having a left hand.

“If I would have taken my own advice above against [Jorge] Masvidal rather than just coming out to try to stream roll him,” Till continued. “But he done me fair and good!

“Anyways a f**king tear up next week! I’ve got Conor 1st round TKO, feel like the occasion might be too much for Cowboy! But that’s just my opinion, Cowboy’s been around a lot longer than me and knows a hell of a lot more.”

Darren Till recently debuted in the middleweight division with a split decision win over Kelvin Gastelum, bursting into title contention in a this new division after a lengthy stint at welterweight.

Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone will meet in the main event of UFC 246 on January 18 in Las Vegas.

