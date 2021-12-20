Darren Elkins releases statement following TKO loss to Cub Swanson at UFC Vegas 45

Darren Elkins has issued a statement after suffering a nasty TKO loss to Cub Swanson at last weekend’s UFC Vegas 45 event.

Elkins (26-10 MMA) had entered Saturday’s fight card on a two-fight winning streak, with his most previous effort back in July resulting in a TKO victory over Darrick Minner.

Meanwhile, Cub Swanson (28-12 MMA) had entered UFC Vegas 45 looking to rebound from his recent TKO defeat to Giga Chikadze. Prior to that setback, ‘Killer Cub’ was coming off back-to-back wins over Daniel Pineda and Kron Gracie.

Saturday night’s ‘Swanson vs. Elkins’ bout proved to be a short and one-sided affair. Cub Swanson looked supremely confident right from the opening bell and used his precision striking to absolutely run right through Darren Elkins. ‘Killer Cub’ was able to drop ‘The Damage’ on multiple occasions before referee Herb Dean eventually stepped in to stop the onslaught (see that here).

Official Result: Swanson def. Elkins via TKO in Round 1

Twenty-four hours after suffering the deflating loss, Darren Elkins took to social media with the following update for his fans.

“Home with a broken heart 💔 but that’s the name of the game. Congratulations Cub Swanson, hope you and your family enjoy your holiday.” – Elkins wrote.

With Saturday’s stoppage loss, Darren Elkins has now gone 6-5 over his last eleven Octagon appearances.

Who would you like to see ‘The Damage’ fight next following his TKO loss to ‘Killer Cub’ at last weekend’s UFC Vegas 45 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!