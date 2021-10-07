Daniel Cormier shares his thoughts on Henry Cejudo’s desire to become the UFC’s first ever three-division champion

Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on Henry Cejudo’s potential shot at becoming the UFC’s first ever three-weight champion.

There are a handful of fighters who have been able to call themselves two-weight world champions in the UFC and even fewer who have held the two belts at the same time. Cormier and Cejudo both fall into the latter of those categories, but neither has been able to turn the two straps into three.

As Cejudo continues to flirt with the idea of going after the featherweight crown, Cormier has spoken about the possible accomplishment which he deems to be almost “impossible”.

Can Triple C do the seemingly “impossible” and become C4? 🤔 (via @dc_mma) pic.twitter.com/8LbpnCQdRe — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 6, 2021

“To be a three division champion, everybody thought Conor [McGregor] was gonna be the one that pursued this first. Now it seems like Henry [Cejudo is] gonna be the first person to try to attempt to do something that honestly seems impossible.”

Regardless of what people think, we can’t picture “Triple C” shying away from the chance to become “C4” anytime soon.

