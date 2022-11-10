Daniel Cormier shares his list of the top-five combat sports fighters of all time

Daniel Cormier has shared his list of the top-five combat sports fighters of all time.

UFC 281 takes place this coming weekend, Saturday, November 12th in New York City at Madison Square Garden. Daniel Cormier will be at the broadcast desk alongside Joe Rogan and play-by-play man Jon Anik.

Ahead of UFC 281, Cormier took time to name his selection for Top 5 fighters of all time, the list included fighters across all combat sports, including MMA and boxing.

Speaking with ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith on ‘First Take’, Daniel Cormier discussed his picks, listed below.

Daniel Cormier’s Top Five Fighters Of All-Time (h/t MMANews):

1. Floyd Mayweather (Boxing)

2. Khabib Nurmagomedov (UFC)

3. Muhammad Ali (Boxing)

4. George St-Pierre (UFC)

5. Amanda Nunes (UFC)

Floyd Mayweather, 45, has a record 50 wins and no losses in the boxing ring.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, 34, (29-0 MMA) holds the record of being the longest-reigning UFC Lightweight Champion.

Muhammad Ali, nicknamed ‘The Greatest’ died in 2016 at the age of 74. Ali had a record 61 total boxing fights, with 56 wins, 37 by knockout and only 5 losses.

Georges St-Pierre, 41, (26-2 MMA) was a two-division champion in the UFC, having won titles in the welterweight and middleweight divisions. St-Pierre retired in 2019.

Amanda Nunes, 34, (22-5 MMA) is the current UFC Women’s Featherweight Champion and two-time UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion.

Smith weighed in on Cormier’s list during ‘First Take’ and had a lively conversation regarding his No. 3 pick. Cormier’s placement of Muhammad Ali at No. 3 on the list seemed to upset Smith, as he felt he was deserving of being higher on the list. Smith also questioned the absence of Anderson Silva and Jon Jones on the commentator’s list.

Anderson Silva, 47, (34-11 MMA) is a former UFC Middleweight Champion and holds the record for the longest title reign in UFC history at 2,457 days.

Jon Jones, 35, (26-1 MMA) is considered by many to be the best fighter of all time with an almost flawless record inside the Octagon.

Do you agree with Cormier’s Top 5? Who would be your top 5 picks?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

