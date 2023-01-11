Daniel Cormier reacts to Dana White slapping his wife during New Years’ Eve altercation: “Why should anyone go to defend his actions”

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier is the latest to discuss Dana White’s New Years’ Eve altercation.

Earlier this month, the UFC president was spotted in a nightclub in Cabo, Mexico, alongside his wife, Anna. The pair appeared to be in an intense argument that was caught on video. During the video, Anna slapped White, who in response, slapped her several times.

Luckily, the scene was broken up by onlookers before things could get worse. However, the damage was done, as the video was later released by TMZ. To his credit, White took ownership of the altercation and apologized. His wife did the same, attributing the incident to alcohol.

While Dana White stated that people shouldn’t defend him, that’s not been the case. Names such as Jamahal Hill have rushed to the promoter’s defense, stating his wife holds the blame. That’s not something that Daniel Cormier necessarily agrees with.

On the DC & RC podcast, the UFC commentator discussed the situation. Cormier stated that what White did was indefensible, and questioned why people would defend it. The former champion was especially baffled given the promoter’s comments telling people not to defend him.

“Everyone waits for an opinion on this. But, I’ll tell you right now, Dana White was wrong,” stated Daniel Cormier on the DC & RC podcast alongside co-host Ryan Clark. “And, he told you he was wrong. We have long been told, our entire lives, not to put our hands on women. Dana White himself has gone on record to say, you are not supposed to put your hand on a woman.”

He continued, “He understands that, he took accountability immediately. Here’s the question though, the first thing you think about is the family. The children and the rest of the White family and how they’ll get through this. But Dana’s making no excuses for his actions right. Some fighters are trying to defend him, [but] he doesn’t defend himself.”

“Why should anyone go to defend his actions? An action that he was saying, ‘I was wrong’. Everyone knows that it is wrong… It’s not a debate. It’s not like we can sit up here and pretend it’s a debate whether it was right or wrong. There’s no debate, everyone is on the same page. He said it’s wrong, I know it’s wrong, you know it’s wrong, everyone around the world knows it’s wrong.”

