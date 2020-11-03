Daniel Cormier on Anderson Silva: “I wouldn’t have wanted to see Michael Jordan playing in China”

UFC legend Daniel Cormier has praised former opponent Anderson Silva while suggesting he shouldn’t fight again.

Silva was beaten in his final fight with the Ultimate Fighting Championship last Saturday night after a hard-fought affair against Uriah Hall. In the wake of the fight, many fans and pundits have been calling for Silva to outright retire from mixed martial arts – although the Brazilian continues to keep everyone guessing.

During a recent Instagram post, Daniel Cormier made it clear that he feels like Silva doesn’t have anything left to prove.

“Legends in any sport have a hard time walking away, Anderson Silva has done so many special things in this game. He doesn’t need to fight anymore, ultimately this choice is his but I’d like my memories of the spider to be in the organization that made him a superstar. I wouldn’t have wanted to see Micheal Jordan playing in China to keep playing.”

Cormier went toe to toe with Silva in a short-notice fight at UFC 200, with “DC” coming out on top in a decisive unanimous decision victory.

UFC president Dana White, on the other hand, hasn’t minced his words when discussing the possibility of Silva heading to another promotion.

“Unfortunately, that is true. (It would be) disgusting that a commission would let him fight again,” Dana White said after UFC Vegas 12. “He is a grown man, he can do whatever he wants. I like and I respect the guy but I hope his family talks him out of it.”

“I don’t know, I want to talk to him. I’m not going to do anything to hurt Anderson Silva, he is a grown man he can do whatever he wants to do,” he explained. “I can’t say I will release him from his contract but we will figure something out.”

Do you think Anderson Silva will fight again?