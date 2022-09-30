A.J. McKee would love the opportunity to fight Nate Diaz in Bellator: “He can get a Long Beach slap”

AJ McKee has given his thoughts on the idea of possibly meeting free agent Nate Diaz inside the Bellator cage.

Ever since his submission win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279, fans have been wondering what’s next for Nate Diaz. The Stockton king is one of the most exciting fighters in the game and now that he’s done with UFC, at least for the time being, there are plenty of possibilities out there for him to explore – whether it be in mixed martial arts or beyond.

- Advertisement -

If he does stay in the MMA realm, there are many intriguing bouts for him to consider. He could battle Anderson Silva, he could fight Eddie Alvarez, or, if he heads on over to Bellator as Scott Coker has suggested is possible, he could tussle with AJ McKee, another big name from California.

During a recent interview for his own return to action, McKee made it clear that he respects Nate but also that he’d love to fight him.

- Advertisement -

“Run it up. Like I said, I don’t turn down no phase, man, I’m in this for the long haul. I think that’ll be a good fight, I think it’ll be my first real huge fight into stardom and yeah, ain’t no hard feelings but he could get a long beach slap, I can get a Stockton slap, let’s see who slaps harder… I think he’s going to probably be boxing. It’s more ideal, you know, he’s been through a lot, man. I’ve been watching him since I was a kid, he’s a great performer, great fighter.”

Quotes via Sportskeeda

McKee is set to make his lightweight debut at Bellator 286 tomorrow night when he takes on Spike Carlyle.

- Advertisement -

Do you like the idea of Nate Diaz heading to Bellator to fight AJ McKee? Let us know down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

- Advertisement -