Daniel Cormier changing game plan ahead of UFC 252: “I don’t want to just wrestle him”

Daniel Cormier appears to have a different game plan ahead of his trilogy fight against Stipe Miocic at UFC 252.

In the lead up to the fight, Cormier made it clear he planned on wrestling Miocic over and over again. He told the heavyweight champion to bring his wrestling shoes. Now, however, just days away from the fight, he makes it clear he also wants to fight Miocic and have a good standup fight as well.

“Now, the easiest path for me is to try and take him down and hold him down. When I got the takedown the first time, I held him there for about three minutes. But, it takes energy to do that. But, I just don’t want to take him down, I want to fight him,” Daniel Cormier said at the UFC 252 pre-fight press conference. “I like punching him in the face, it is fun, I enjoy it, his head just kind of stays there. So, I like punching him, so, I’m going to punch him, I’m going to wrestle him, I’m going to do everything. I think everybody talks about, oh you are an Olympic level wrestler just go take this dude down. Dude knows how to wrestle, I felt it immediately when I grabbed his leg.

“I understand he has the skills to defend takedowns, he took me down. It is not as simple as I just go take him down,” Cormier continued. “But, I do believe if I can get to his legs and extend the wrestling sequences then I will come out on top. I feel like I can do that against anyone. But, I just want to fight him, like I don’t want to just wrestle him, I want to fight him, too.”

The trilogy fight between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier will determine the greatest heavyweight of all-time according to Dana White. For “DC” if he gets his hand raised, it won’t just be because of his wrestling, but also due to his striking.

Who do you think wins between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier?