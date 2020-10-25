Dana White weighs in on the recent allegations made against UFC welterweight Mike Perry

UFC president Dana White weighed in on the recent domestic violence allegations made against Mike Perry by his ex-wife Danielle Nickerson.

Nickerson recently spoke in a lengthy interview with MMAjunkie.com about her allegedly violent relationship with Perry, who she said struck her on numerous occasions. The UFC welterweight star got ahead of things by releasing a statement denying any of the allegations. But apparently, Nickerson has photos of the bruises that she says Perry gave her, which has led to some fans believing Perry should be pulled from his upcoming fight against Robbie Lawler at UFC 255 while this all plays out in the courts.

Asked about Perry and his situation following UFC 254, here’s what White said.

Dana White on if he heard about Mike Perry’s ex-wife allegations #UFC254 pic.twitter.com/7dAJZsvqX9 — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) October 24, 2020

“Yeah, I heard about it. I heard that she wanted to get a restraining order the judge didn’t allow the restraining order and nothing really came out of it,” White said.

These are certainly interesting comments from White, and likely not the answer that some want to hear. As fans, we don’t know all the details of this case right now, but from what we have seen on social media, it is likely a lot more serious of a situation than White is leading on. Even if the judge didn’t allow the restraining order, that doesn’t mean that Nickerson was lying about any of the accusations she made against Perry.

Then again, without a court’s ruling, it’s hard for the UFC to pull Perry from the fight and not allow him to make a living. Although Perry has dealt with numerous situations outside of the cage that has led fans and media to speculate that he could face sanctions from the UFC, to this point the promotion has stuck by their fighter.

