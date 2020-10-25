Dana White shares his take on Robert Whittaker’s win at UFC 254 and what could be next for the former champ

UFC president Dana White shared his take on Robert Whittaker’s big win at UFC 254 and what could be next for the former champ.

Whittaker defeated Jared Cannonier via unanimous decision in a back-and-forth fight that served as the co-main event at UFC 254. Whittaker looked sharp in the bout as he was able to utilize his boxing to set up a late head kick in the third round that nearly finished his opponent. Cannonier was able to survive, making it one of the best fights of the night and a huge win for Whittaker’s resume as he looks to move back up the 185lbs ladder.

The former UFC middleweight champion lost his belt to current champ Israel Adesanya by KO at UFC 243 in October 2019, but since then Whittaker has won back-to-back fights over Darren Till and now Cannonier. It puts the former champ in an envious position at 185lbs, and at this point, he’s not far away from a rematch with the champ. Speaking to reporters following UFC 254, here’s what White said could be next for Whittaker.

Dana White says an Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker rematch 'makes sense': "I thought Cannonier was gonna be a much tougher challenge for him." Watch full video: https://t.co/oY0YKj5qn8 pic.twitter.com/D2jYEr1iGE — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) October 24, 2020

“It’s very appealing to me. It’s the fight that makes sense right. Like I said, Adesanya has a lot of options. But the fight that makes the most sense right now is Whittaker. I thought that Cannonier was going to be a much tougher challenge for him. (Whittaker) looked good tonight, so the Adesanya fight makes sense,” White said.

With Adesanya coming off of a stunning TKO win over Paulo Costa, he does need a new opponent lined up for his next fight. While Adesanya has been connected heavily to a superfight against Jon Jones, at this point it seems more likely that the UFC will have him face Whittaker in a rematch before he thinks about switching weight classes.

Do you agree with Dana White and find a rematch between Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya compelling?