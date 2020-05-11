Dana White trashes Showtime’s Stephen Espinoza over UFC 249 criticism

UFC president Dana White has lashed out at Stephen Espinoza regarding his comments about the controversial UFC 249 event this past weekend.

Espinoza made some noise in the lead-up to UFC 249 when he alleged that fighters on the card had to sign a document that claimed they would lose their purse if they spoke negatively of the UFC’s measures in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

In response, White went after his rival during the UFC 249 post-fight press conference.

“There’s a disparagement clause in there that’s in all of our contracts,” White said (via MMA Junkie). “Isn’t that creepy looking, little (expletive) a lawyer? Isn’t that creepy little (expletive) goofball a lawyer? Does he not know what disparagement means? (It’s) if you disparage the company. I’m not even a (expletive) lawyer and I know the answer to that question. It’s disparagement.”

“It’s like if you came out and said, ‘They never tested me. The UFC never tested me for the coronavirus,’” White added. “If you came out and had something critical to say about the testing that was true, that wouldn’t be disparagement. What (expletive) law school did he go to? I can’t stand that (expletive) creep if you couldn’t tell. … He’s just a (expletive) – look at him, that creepy, little dude. What the (expletive) does he know about our contracts?”

Dana White has been pretty hostile when it comes to criticism of the Ultimate Fighting Championship as of late. While the card itself was pretty well received, it didn’t appear as if fans and media members were willing to forget that middleweight fighter Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza tested positive for Coronavirus in the days leading up to the event.

Given what we know about the back and forth debates these two men have had over the years, this isn’t the last we’ll hear about it.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/11/2020.