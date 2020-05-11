Dana White reacts to Conor McGregor telling Nate Diaz to “sign the contract”

UFC President Dana White says there are no plans on the table for a trilogy fight between former two-division champ Conor McGregor and his long-time rival Nate Diaz.

McGregor and Diaz are tied 1-1 across two fights, both of which occurred in 2016. Diaz won the first fight, springing the upset with a submission win. McGregor evened the score in the rematch, defeating Diaz by majority decision. Ever since, fans have been dying to see the pair meet in a tie-breaking trilogy fight.

The buzz surrounding that trilogy fight spiked over the weekend, when McGregor took to social media to tell Diaz to “sign the contract”—which of course gave the impression that the fight was in the works.

According to White, however, this matchup is not currently being discussed, and McGregor was likely just trash talking Diaz.

“No,” White said when asked about a McGregor vs. Diaz trilogy fight (via MMA Mania). “Um … I mean, they don’t like each other. But there’s nothing going on.

“Conor wants to fight. I don’t even know if Nate wants to fight. I think they’re just talking s**t to each other.”

Conor McGregor has not fought since January, when he returned from a lengthy hiatus to beat the brakes off Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in just 40 seconds. Diaz, on the other hand, returned from his own prolonged absence in 2019, first defeating Anthony Pettis by decision, then coming up short in the UFC’s first and only “BMF” title fight opposite top welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal.

Does a trilogy fight between Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor interest you? Who do you think would come out on top in the rivalry? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section down below.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/11/2020.