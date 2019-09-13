Dana White takes aim at a female commenter, sparks a wave of insults from fight fans

UFC President Dana White has never been shied away from confrontation, whether he’s at odds with a fighter, a member of the media, or a fan. This week, the UFC boss once again showed his bellicose side, taking aim at a female fan who commentated on one of his Instagram posts.

This exchange quickly turned ugly, as throngs of White’s followers joined in on his attack on this woman.

See it below, via Justin Golightly on Twitter.

In today's completely normal world of MMA, Dana White bodyshames a female Latina commenter after browsing her Insta page & an army of nearly 300 bootlickers praise him like he's the greatest roast comic ever & rally to insult her in various ways including racially. pic.twitter.com/pmjEgPL3Z3 — Justin Golightly (@justin_golight) September 12, 2019

“Dana is so thirsty for posting,” the fan wrote on White’s post about Khabib Nurmagomedov’s recent meeting with Vladimir Putin.

“Thirsty is posting multiple pics on the beach in a bikini,” White responded, criticizing the woman for posting pictures of herself in a bikini at the beach — where bikinis are generally worn. “That’s DEHYDRATED.”

From there, many of White’s followers chimed in, making comments about the woman’s race and more.

What do you think of this exchange between Dana White and this fight fan?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/13/2019.