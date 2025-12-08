Aliff Sor Dechapan proves he belongs at the top: “Prajanchai, I hope you’re ready for me”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - December 7, 2025
Aliff Sor Dechapan

Aliff Sor Dechapan outworked Ramadan Ondash across three rounds at ONE Fight Night 38 on Friday, December 6, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, to walk away with a win and shot at gold.

Aliff won by unanimous decision and picked up a title shot against divisional king Praanchai PK Saenchai as announced by ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong immediately afterward. The 21-year-old systematically broke down the Lebanese phenom, handing Ondash his first promotional loss while proving he’s ready for championship-level competition.

The final round sealed it. Aliff scored a knockdown that swayed the judges and pushed his record to 62-9. His striking diversity overwhelmed Ondash throughout the fight, but that knockdown moment could’ve changed everything if handled wrong.

“When I got the knockdown, I had to be really careful because I knew that Ramadan would get up and he would try to knock me out to get his win. So I played the game very carefully,” he said.

Aliff Sor Dechapan used physical advantages to control the fight

The game plan revolved around size. Ramadan Ondash brought power and aggression to every exchange, but Aliff Sor Dechapan’s reach kept the Lebanese striker at bay when it mattered most.

His height allowed him to pick shots from range while avoiding the close-quarters warfare where Ondash thrives. The strategy worked perfectly over 15 minutes.

“I believe my height and reach advantage played a crucial role for this fight and I really needed to make use of that,” he explained.

Now comes the championship opportunity against Prajanchai PK Saenchai. The Thai king has ruled the strawweight Muay Thai division with an iron fist, defending his title multiple times against elite competition. But Aliff believes his time has arrived.

“I am confident that my next fight will be a title shot,” he said. “You know, they also announced it in the ring, so I’m very confident. Prajanchai, I hope you’re ready for me. I am coming for your belt.”

Aliff Sor Dechapan ONE Championship

