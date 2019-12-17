Dana White shares plan for Colby Covington after UFC 245

At UFC 245, Colby Covington attempted to wrest the UFC welterweight title from the waist of champion Kamaru Usman. Unfortunately for the outspoken challenger, this mission didn’t go as planned, as he was stopped by a volley of fifth-round strikes from the champ.

From here, Covington will likely take some time off to recover from the injuries he sustained in the fight — most notably a fractured jaw. From there, it’ll be back to the drawing board, as he attempts to work his way back to a shot at the UFC welterweight title.

So, who will Covington fight when he’s healthy and ready to get back in there?

Well, that remains to be seen, but at the moment, UFC President Dana White is hoping to pair him up with former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

At the height of Woodley’s title reign, he and Covington were heated rivals, frequently exchanging trash talk in interviews and on social media. While the pair never ended up fighting while Woodley had the belt, the time has seemingly come for this grudge match.

“I’d love to do [Covington] and Woodley next,” White said at the UFC 245 post-fight press conference (transcript via MMA Mania). “That would be a fun fight, but if he has a broken jaw, he ain’t going to be around for a minute. After a war like this, he’s going to have to go rest, take care of himself for a while and then we’ll see what he wants to do.”

White also addressed his relationship with Covington. Based on Covington’s pre-fight comments, there was reason to believe it was quite strained.

Not so, says the UFC boss.

“I don’t have a problem with him,” White said. “I don’t have a problem with Covington. Listen, I’ve dealt with his type a million times in the last 20 years. You can tell he’s not happy that tonight did not go as he planned. He came out with a game plan, whatever the hell he had going on in his mind that he was going to do or whatever was going to happen and Usman stomped all over that.”

What do you think the future holds for Colby Covington after UFC 245?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/16/2019.