UFC 245 medical suspensions: Colby Covington gets long sit

Saturday’s UFC 245 card produced some epic brawls and some impressive finishes. As such, it should come as no surprise that a few fighters on the bill have been handed some lengthy medical suspensions.

Most notably, Colby Covington is facing a lengthy sit due to the broken jaw he sustained in his failed welterweight title bid opposite Kamaru Usman.

Urijah Faber, who was knocked out by surging bantamweight contender Petr Yan on the main card, is also facing a long hiatus. The same goes for undercard losers Mike Perry, Ben Saunders, and Ketlen Vieira, all of whom were stopped by strikes.

See the full UFC 245 medical suspensions below (via MMA Fighting):

UFC 245 Medical Suspensions:

UFC 245 Main Card:

Kamaru Usman — Must have left thumb x-ray, if positive must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 6/12/20. Minimum suspension until 1/14/20 with no contact until 1/5/20

Colby Covington — Must have nondisplaced midline mandibular fracture cleared by oral and maxillofacial surgeon or no contest until 6/12/20. Minimum suspension until 2/13/20, no contact until 1/29/20

Alexander Volkanovski — Must have right hand x-ray, if positive must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 6/12/20. Minimum suspension 1/29/20, no contest until 1/14/20.

Max Holloway — Suspended until 1/14/20, no contact until 1/5/20 due to leg pain

Amanda Nunes — Suspended until 1/4/20, no contact until 1/5/20

Germaine de Randamie — Suspended until 1/14/20, no contact until 1/5/20.

Marlon Moraes — Suspended until 1/29/20, no contact until 1/14/20 due to cut on left eyelid.

Jose Aldo — Suspended until 1/14/20, no contact until 1/5/20

Petr Yan — Must have right foot X-ray, if positive must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 6/12/20. Minimum suspension until 1/14/20, no contact until 1/5/20

Urijah Faber ­— Suspended until 2/13/20, no contact until 1/29/20

UFC 245 Undercard:

Geoff Neal — Must have left ribs X-ray, if positive must have doctor clearance or no contest until 6/12/20. Minimum suspension until 1/14/20 with no contact until 1/5/20.

Mike Perry — Must have nasal X-ray, if positive must have doctor clearance or no contest until 6/12/20. Minimum suspension until 2/13/20, no contact until 1/29/20

Ketlen Vieira — Suspended until 2/13/20, no contact until 1/29/20

Omari Akhmedov — Suspended until 1/14/20, no contact until 1/5/20

Ian Heinisch — Suspended until 1/14/20, no contact until 1/5/20

Matt Brown — Suspended until 1/14/20, no contact until 1/5/20 due to cut on left eyebrow.

Ben Saunders — Suspended until 2/13/20, no contact until 1/29/20

Daniel Teymur ­— Suspended until 1/29/20, no contact until 1/14/20

Brandon Moreno — Suspended until 1/14/20, no contact until 1/5/20

Kai Kara-France — Suspended until 1/14/20, no contact until 1/5/20

Jessica Eye — Suspended until 1/14/20, no contact until 1/15/20 due to cut on left cheek.

Viviane Araujo — Must have X-ray or MRI of right hand and X-ray of right foot and left tibia, if positive must have orthopedic doctor clearance or suspended until 6/12/20. Minimum suspension until 1/14/20, no contact until 1/5/20.

Oskar Piechota — Suspended until 2/13/20, no contact until 1/29/20.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/17/2019.