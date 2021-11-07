Dana White shares his thoughts on Usman vs Covington 2: “If Kamaru Usman doesn’t exist, Colby Covington is the Welterweight Champion”

Dana White shared his thoughts on Saturday’s Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington rematch during tonight’s UFC 268 post-fight presser.

Usman (20-1 MMA) and Covington (16-3 MMA) collided for a second time this evening at MSG. The pair had originally squared off back at UFC 245 in December of 2019, with the ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ emerging victorious via a thrilling fifth round TKO.

Kamaru Usman entered tonight’s contest looking to score his third stoppage victory in a row. The pound-for-pound great, as described by Dana White, had earned finishes over Jorge Masvidal and Gilbert Burns in his most recent efforts.

Meanwhile, Colby Covington was returning to action for the first time in thirteen months this evening at UFC 268. In his most previous Octagon appearance, ‘Chaos’ had earned a fifth round TKO victory over Tyron Woodley.

Tonight’s UFC 268 main event rematch proved to be another thrilling war. Kamaru Usman was able to get off to a strong start in the fight and wound up dropping Colby Covington on two occasions in the second round. However, ‘Chaos’ stormed back in rounds three and four, leaving many to believe the fight was tied at 2-2 after twenty minutes. The final five minutes resulted in another competitive round and following the final buzzer Usman and Covington couldn’t help but show each other some respect.

Official UFC 268 Result: Kamaru Usman def. Colby Covington by unanimous decision (48-47 x2, 49-46)

Dana White spoked about tonight’s thrilling Usman vs Covington 2 fight during tonight’s post-fight presser.

“It was another amazing fight,” White said. “Listen, if Kamaru Usman doesn’t exist, Colby Covington is the welterweight champion.”

For his part, Covington believes he did enough to win tonight’s rematch with Usman. ‘Chaos’ told reporters that he thought he won three rounds this evening at MSG.

