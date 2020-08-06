Dana White sends a message to the “crybabies” complaining about EA UFC 4 video game rankings

UFC president Dana White sent a message to the “crybabies” who have been complaining about the EA UFC 4 video game rankings.

The new UFC game is set to be released this month and in anticipation of the game coming out, EA Sports has been releasing the rankings of the fighters in the game. Some fans have taken to social media to criticize some of the game’s controversial rankings, which include Deiveson Figueiredo being ranked higher in the game than Tony Ferguson, for example.

Speaking to Complex, White was asked about the criticism from the fans. The UFC bossman didn’t hold back, ripping those who are criticizing the video game’s rankings, particularly in regards to Figueiredo holding a higher in-game ranking than Ferguson.

“Listen, to all the crybabies who are crying about that. The guy’s a world champion. Controversial first fight. Zero controversy in the second fight. One of the most violent fights I have ever seen in my life, okay? Deal with it. The guy deserves it,” Dana White said.

It’s never easy to make a list of rankings that will please everyone, and since EA Sports has started releasing the top-50 rankings for EA UFC 4, fans have taken to social media to give their two cents worth. But if the fans think that complaining to White and the UFC about the rankings is going to change them, that likely isn’t going to be the case.

EA Sports UFC 4 releases on August 14 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The cover athletes are set to be UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and welterweight superstar Jorge Masvidal. Heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury is also set to appear in the game. It will be the fourth game in the EA UFC series, following previous editions of the game in 2014, 2016, and 2018. You can check out gameplay footage of the new game here.