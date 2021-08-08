Conor McGregor praises “real legend” Jose Aldo following his win at UFC 265

UFC superstar Conor McGregor praised his former rival, the “real legend” Jose Aldo, following his big win over Pedro Munhoz at UFC 265.

McGregor and Aldo previously met at UFC 194 in December 2015, with the Irishman knocking the Brazilian out in the first round to become the new UFC featherweight champion. While there were many fans who thought that Aldo might be on the decline after McGregor sparked him, it’s now over five years later and yet Aldo is still winning fights. Not only is he still getting his hand raised, but he’s doing it at a different weight class, having committed himself to the UFC’s 135lbs division for the last two years. Considering Aldo has been in the UFC for over a decade, what he is doing is quite unparalleled in many ways.

Although McGregor and Aldo are not friends by any means, there is still some mutual respect between these two legends of the game in regards to their fighting abilities. Taking to his social media after Aldo picked up his second straight win in the Octagon over Munhoz at UFC 265, McGregor praised his former rival and called him a “real legend” of the game.

Jose Aldo is a real legend. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 8, 2021

With the win over Munhoz, Aldo has now won two straight fights after defeating Marlon Vera in his last outing. Don’t look now, but at age 34, Aldo is still among the best fighters in the game today. While he won’t get a title shot in his next fight, he likely isn’t too far away from the top of the weight class now given his recent form. And who knows, there is always the chance that Aldo could run it back with McGregor one day in the future, as well.

